Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a warm week, but we’ve got big changes on the way as we head into the weekend. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Friday, and temperatures will remain mild, mainly in the upper 60s and low 70s to wrap up the work week. A warm front will pass through the region on Friday night with a period of rain expected through the overnight hours.

We’ll squeeze in one more morning of warm temperatures on Saturday. Skies will be cloudy and temperatures will start out in the upper 60s. Rain will arrive during the afternoon and remain steady through Saturday night. Rainfall totals are expected to be in the half inch to one inch range by Sunday morning.

Temperatures will turn sharply colder over the weekend as well, going from near 70 on Saturday morning to low to mid 50s by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool through the start of next week as well. Skies will be cloudy on Sunday and Monday with scattered rain showers, with the possibility of a few mountain snowflakes by Monday morning.

Drier skies will return towards mid week with partly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be a little closer to normal through the remainder of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

