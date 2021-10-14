BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have been enjoying a fantastic streak of warm, sunny weather to go along with our widespread peak foliage. But things will be changing now.

There may still be a few sunny breaks today, but mostly it will be cloudy, and even a bit drizzly at times, especially in our northern areas in the morning. Temperatures will still be running a good 10 degrees or so above normal (normal high for Burlington is now 60°).

Friday will be very similar, but with a better chance of getting some sunshine early on, and also a better chance of getting a few rain showers by later in the day. Those showers will be coming in ahead of an active frontal system that will be bringing us wet & windy weather over the weekend.

The wind will pick up out of the south on Saturday ahead of the approaching cold front. Rain will begin in the morning, becoming steadier and heavier by late afternoon & evening. The rain will keep on falling into the overnight hours. There is a chance for a thunderstorm or two, also. It will still be mild, though, on Saturday, even a little bit humid.

After the cold front goes by, the steady rain will taper off to on-and-off, scattered showers on Sunday. Temperatures will be coming back down to normal levels.

A few showers could linger into early Monday, especially in the north. Otherwise, it will be turning partly sunny. Skies will stay partly sunny through mid-week as temperatures begin to moderate.

Try to get outside and enjoy that fine foliage over the next couple of days, because conditions just won’t be so great for leaf-peeping over the weekend. -Gary

