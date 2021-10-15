Advertisement

Analysis: Will UVM Health Network’s plans fix wait time problems?

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will the UVM Health Network’s plans to boost and retain staff have an impact on lengthy patient wait times?

The network on Tuesday announced measures it is taking to address long wait times for appointments with specialists, a longstanding problem exacerbated by the pandemic. The response comes as state officials this summer said they are also looking into the problem.

Darren Perron spoke with Mike Fisher, the chief health care advocate at Vermont Legal Aid, about what he thinks of the plans.

