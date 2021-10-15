Advertisement

Burr and Burton, Otter Valley claim boys golf state titles

Dogs claim first title in program history, Otters earn first since 1983
By Jake Stansell
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER Vt. (WCAX) - On Thursday at the Manchester Country Club the best boys high school golfers in the state of Vermont took to the links to crown some champions.

In Division I, North Country’s Austin Giroux shot a 3-under 69 to win the title by 5 strokes and repeat as individual champion. Spaulding’s Garrett Cameron had a great day in second. He very nearly holed out off the 8th tee, shooting a 74 for the day.

CVU’s Bryce Bortnick led the way for the RedHawks with an 80 as CVU finished as team runner-up.

But it was Burr and Burton, playing on their home course, that ruled the day. Caedan Herrington and Nick O’Donnell each shot a 79 to tie for third, and the Dogs edged out CVU by one stroke for the team crown. It’s BBA’s first title in program history.

In Division II, Peoples finished in third place as a team. Timothy Whyte shot an 84 and Ashton Tibbits posted an 85, as each score was good enough for a top 5 finish to pace the Wolves.

Stowe entered the day with five team titles in the last six years, but they couldn’t quite make it six of seven. Chace Newhouse paced the Raiders with an 87 as U-32 finished second. U-32′s Riley Richards took home the individual medal. The Raider golfer shot a 75 to claim his first state title by one stroke.

Richards just narrowly squeezed by Otter Valley’s Lucas Politano for the individual honors. But Politano, his brother Thomas, and the rest of the Otters would have the last laugh. Otter Valley cruised past second place Stowe by 22 strokes as they claimed its first state title since 1983.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bristol Elementary School teachers say last Thursday, two classrooms were forced to relocate to...
Violence, fear at Vt. elementary school as kids in crisis disrupt classes
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
City shutting down Burlington homeless encampment
A Burlington man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a lengthy list of heinous...
Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos
Airsoft gun confiscated
Police confiscate airsoft rifle at Burlington encampment
A homeless encampment on city property in Burlington was raided by police on Wednesday morning.
1 man arrested in drug raid at Burlington homeless encampment

Latest News

Dogs claim first title in program history, Otters earn first since 1983
Burr and Burton, Otter Valley claim boys golf state titles
USL League 2 squad to play at UVM’s Virtue Field
Vermont Green FC to begin play in Burlington in May
On Monday afternoon, thousands of runners crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon.
Vermonters cross finish line at rescheduled Boston Marathon
Best plays of the week
Top 3 on 3 for Monday, October 11th