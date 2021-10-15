Burr and Burton, Otter Valley claim boys golf state titles

MANCHESTER Vt. (WCAX) - On Thursday at the Manchester Country Club the best boys high school golfers in the state of Vermont took to the links to crown some champions.

In Division I, North Country’s Austin Giroux shot a 3-under 69 to win the title by 5 strokes and repeat as individual champion. Spaulding’s Garrett Cameron had a great day in second. He very nearly holed out off the 8th tee, shooting a 74 for the day.

CVU’s Bryce Bortnick led the way for the RedHawks with an 80 as CVU finished as team runner-up.

But it was Burr and Burton, playing on their home course, that ruled the day. Caedan Herrington and Nick O’Donnell each shot a 79 to tie for third, and the Dogs edged out CVU by one stroke for the team crown. It’s BBA’s first title in program history.

In Division II, Peoples finished in third place as a team. Timothy Whyte shot an 84 and Ashton Tibbits posted an 85, as each score was good enough for a top 5 finish to pace the Wolves.

Stowe entered the day with five team titles in the last six years, but they couldn’t quite make it six of seven. Chace Newhouse paced the Raiders with an 87 as U-32 finished second. U-32′s Riley Richards took home the individual medal. The Raider golfer shot a 75 to claim his first state title by one stroke.

Richards just narrowly squeezed by Otter Valley’s Lucas Politano for the individual honors. But Politano, his brother Thomas, and the rest of the Otters would have the last laugh. Otter Valley cruised past second place Stowe by 22 strokes as they claimed its first state title since 1983.

