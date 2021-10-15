Advertisement

Evacuation drill could cause traffic delays in Fairfield

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fairfield Center School is holding an evacuation drill Friday afternoon.

That is shutting down a few roads.

Vermont Route 36 in both directions at the intersection of North and South Roads. North and South Roads, along with Church Road at North Road, will also be closed off and on.

The drill is being held with firefighters and will happen between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

