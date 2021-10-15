Advertisement

Healthy Living kicks off Thanksgiving meal pre-orders

By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Healthy Living has already kicked off pre-orders of Thanksgiving food. That’s earlier than the grocery story usually does.

Co-Owner Nina Lesser-Goldsmith says people are planning ahead and already taking advantage.

The menu includes fresh turkeys from family farms, pies, and sides, like stuffing and cranberry sauce. Lesser-Goldsmith says they aren’t having any supply chain issues, mainly because they source locally.

“We have longstanding relationships with these farmers. They go back 30 plus years. We work really closely with them starting all the way at the beginning of the year to lock in products for us. The organic turkeys are the only ones that don’t come locally, but we do have a backup solution in case we do have supply chain with those,” said Lesser-Goldsmith.

But she says they do run out at some point.

The turkey pre-order ends November 14.

