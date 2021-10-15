Advertisement

Homelessness advocates vow Statehouse campout to push aid

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A group of housing advocates are promising to camp outside the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier until the state does more to help homeless people.

Brenda Siegel, of Newfane, said Friday they’ll be using sleeping bags and will stay “until appropriate action is taken. Advocates want an extension of a hotel voucher program that’s set to expire Oct. 21. It’s been used to provide shelter for some of those who experienced homelessness during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the governor says the replacement plan is nearing completion and a further extension will be included, without providing details.

Related Stories:

Governor to extend Vermont’s homeless hotel program

Homeless, advocates call on Vermont leaders to extend hotel housing program

Advocates urge state to extend emergency hotel housing for homeless

Housing advocates plead with state officials to modify motel program

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Bristol Elementary School teachers say last Thursday, two classrooms were forced to relocate to...
Violence, fear at Vt. elementary school as kids in crisis disrupt classes
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
City shutting down Burlington homeless encampment
A Burlington man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a lengthy list of heinous...
Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos
Airsoft gun confiscated
Police confiscate airsoft rifle at Burlington encampment
A homeless encampment on city property in Burlington was raided by police on Wednesday morning.
1 man arrested in drug raid at Burlington homeless encampment

Latest News

This week’s Pet with potential is a 15-year-old neutered male cat named Teddy Bear.
Pets with potential: Meet Teddy Bear
Dogs claim first title in program history, Otters earn first since 1983
Burr and Burton, Otter Valley claim boys golf state titles
Healthy Living pre-orders
Healthy Living kicks off turkey pre-orders
Healthy Living has already kicked off pre-orders of Thanksgiving food. That’s earlier than the...
Healthy Living kicks off Thanksgiving meal pre-orders