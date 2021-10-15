Homelessness advocates vow Statehouse campout to push aid

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A group of housing advocates are promising to camp outside the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier until the state does more to help homeless people.

Brenda Siegel, of Newfane, said Friday they’ll be using sleeping bags and will stay “until appropriate action is taken. Advocates want an extension of a hotel voucher program that’s set to expire Oct. 21. It’s been used to provide shelter for some of those who experienced homelessness during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the governor says the replacement plan is nearing completion and a further extension will be included, without providing details.

