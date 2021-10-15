NASA probe to visit asteroids with clues to birth of solar system

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A NASA probe set to launch Saturday is on a mission to study the “fossils” of our solar system.

The Lucy spacecraft is the first to study the Trojan asteroids, which share an orbit with Jupiter. Researchers hope the asteroids hold important clues about the birth of our solar system.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Eric Ianson, NASA’s deputy director of the Planetary Science Division, about the mission.

