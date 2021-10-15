Advertisement

NASA probe to visit asteroids with clues to birth of solar system

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A NASA probe set to launch Saturday is on a mission to study the “fossils” of our solar system.

The Lucy spacecraft is the first to study the Trojan asteroids, which share an orbit with Jupiter. Researchers hope the asteroids hold important clues about the birth of our solar system.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Eric Ianson, NASA’s deputy director of the Planetary Science Division, about the mission.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bristol Elementary School teachers say last Thursday, two classrooms were forced to relocate to...
Violence, fear at Vt. elementary school as kids in crisis disrupt classes
A Burlington man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a lengthy list of heinous...
Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
City shutting down Burlington homeless encampment
Airsoft gun confiscated
Police confiscate airsoft rifle at Burlington encampment
A homeless encampment on city property in Burlington was raided by police on Wednesday morning.
1 man arrested in drug raid at Burlington homeless encampment

Latest News

HH
NASA probe to visit asteroids with clues to birth of solar system
File photo
Stoneyfield to take on some Vt. organic dairy farms dropped by Horizon
Market St. in South Burlington.
South Burlington ‘City Center’ concept takes shape
File photo
Where will South End encampment residents move?