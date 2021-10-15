Pets with potential: Meet Teddy Bear

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with potential is a 15-year-old neutered male cat named Teddy Bear.

Teddy Bear loves to lounge around and eat catnip and other snacks. Some may describe him as the perfect office cat. Teddy sure does have a lot of fluff. If you want to learn more about this soft boy check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

