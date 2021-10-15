Advertisement

Pets with potential: Meet Teddy Bear

This week’s Pet with potential is a 15-year-old neutered male cat named Teddy Bear.
This week’s Pet with potential is a 15-year-old neutered male cat named Teddy Bear.(Chittenden County Humane Society)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with potential is a 15-year-old neutered male cat named Teddy Bear.

Teddy Bear loves to lounge around and eat catnip and other snacks. Some may describe him as the perfect office cat. Teddy sure does have a lot of fluff. If you want to learn more about this soft boy check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bristol Elementary School teachers say last Thursday, two classrooms were forced to relocate to...
Violence, fear at Vt. elementary school as kids in crisis disrupt classes
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
City shutting down Burlington homeless encampment
A Burlington man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a lengthy list of heinous...
Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos
Airsoft gun confiscated
Police confiscate airsoft rifle at Burlington encampment
A homeless encampment on city property in Burlington was raided by police on Wednesday morning.
1 man arrested in drug raid at Burlington homeless encampment

Latest News

File photo
Homelessness advocates vow Statehouse campout to push aid
Dogs claim first title in program history, Otters earn first since 1983
Burr and Burton, Otter Valley claim boys golf state titles
Healthy Living pre-orders
Healthy Living kicks off turkey pre-orders
Healthy Living has already kicked off pre-orders of Thanksgiving food. That’s earlier than the...
Healthy Living kicks off Thanksgiving meal pre-orders