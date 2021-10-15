Sears Lane drug raid turns up illegal guns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As a result of a drug raid at a Burlington homeless encampment earlier this week, Robert Renner was arrested and now he’ll be charged on the federal level for having guns.

According to the Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office, 49-year-old Renner isn’t allowed to have a gun because he is a convicted felon.

Police say they found four firearms during their search of his camper vehicle, which was parking in the homeless encampment on Sears Lane.

Police also say they found ammunition.

If convicted, he could face a max sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The city of Burlington is now shutting down the encampment.

Related stories:

Police confiscate airsoft rifle at Burlington encampment

1 man arrested in drug raid at Burlington homeless encampment

City leaders exploring options for Burlington homeless encampment

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.