Senators tout benefits of federal budget bill

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen are both touting the benefits of the current budget bill being debated in Washington.

Senator Shaheen says climate change is just one issue being addressed in the budget bill.

She says there are several issues relating to the topic.

“Energy efficiency which is something that I’ve championed that I think is really important. To getting rid of methane which is one of the biggest contributors to climate change, to supporting our oceans which are affected dramatically by climate change,” said Sen. Shaheen.

While making comments in the Upper Valley this week, she speculates the fall foliage is being impacted by climate change with colors turning later and not being as bright.

Shaheen says the exact dollar figures in the bill are still being worked out, but she says she is confident some sort of compromise can be reached.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says he’s also confident the bill will pass.

At this point, Senator Sanders says there are no Republicans in favor of the budget and there are two Democrats against it.

He says it may be the most consequential pieces of legislation if passed.

“The American people understand wealth and large corporations don’t pay their fair share of taxes and they should pay their fair taxes. Overwhelmingly popular, that’s what, people believe in fairness,” said Sen. Sanders.

Sanders says congressmembers have been working on this bill non-stop.

