Stoneyfield to take on some Vt. organic dairy farms dropped by Horizon

File photo
File photo(Lisa Rathke | AP)
By Cam Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - After months of uncertainty for more than a dozen local organic dairy farmers, Stonyfield Organic has announced they are stepping in to help.

The parent company of Horizon organic in August sent letters to 28 organic dairy farmers in the state saying they would no longer be buying their milk next August. Now, Stonyfield has agreed to buy milk from some of the farms.

Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbets says while the number of farms is not yet determined, this move still provides a sense of security for those in the organic milk industry. “There is a lot more work that has to be done here, but the decision by Stonyfield gives some of our farmers some hope. But we need to keep working, keep working on other options, giving them choices, because it’s very important to these farmers that we keep them in business, because they are so valuable to our small communities,” he said.

Tebbetts says transportation of product continues to be an issue for the companies but that the agency is looking for solutions for the farms impacted.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

