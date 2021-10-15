Thrift stores offer environment and budget-friendly Halloween costume alternatives

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Halloween is right around the corner and that means people will be on the hunt for the perfect costume. While people may not agree on what to be for Halloween, it’s clear that secondhand costumes are good for the environment, and the wallet, too.

Here’s a spooky fact to kick off your Halloween season... “Textiles are one of the materials that have the poorest recycling rates of any reusable material,” said Anne Bijur, an environmental analyst with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

Americans only recycle 15 percent of their clothing, and Bijur says that results in 10.5 million tons of textiles needlessly going to landfills. According to a 2018 study in Vermont, 4.2% of our landfill-bound waste was cloth or leather. “Basically, anything we can do to reduce waste will help take the pressure off of the state’s only landfill,” she said.

It’s easy to point a finger at fast fashion -- clothing you may only wear a few times before tossing away -- snd Halloween costumes fit that description to a tee. So, this Halloween, Bijur and other environmental advocates ask that you consider skipping the big box store and look local. “I think in terms of costumes -- like reducing waste is going to one of these thrift stores, finding something interesting there and seeing what you can make out of it without buying anything new. I think that would be a great challenge for folks for Halloween,” Bijur said.

So, that’s exactly what we did. Down in Vergennes, Your Turn Resale Shoppe is open for business and stocked with Halloween costumes. “I’ve been working here all week and I can’t tell you how many Halloween costumes I’ve sold,” said Marion Sullivan, the original owner of the shop. She takes in costumes year-round, both by donation and by consignment. Not only do purchases help keep them in business, but Sullivan says it helps customers, too. “I think most customers feel like, I can get it for a lot cheaper than I could if I bought it brand new. And nobody is going to know if it was new or not if that matters to them.”

That brings a bit of relief to folks’ wallets and Vermont’s only landfill. “It’s a good way to recycle, to reuse. I mean, these costumes are worn once and still have a lot of life left in them and so, you know, just to throw them into the landfill is wasteful,” Sullivan said.

