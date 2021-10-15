Vermont state leaders to celebrate new mental health facility

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new mental health facility for Vermont is being celebrated Friday as the place to house the state’s juvenile offenders goes away.

A new 16-bed facility is being built to replace the the temporary Middlesex Therapeutic Care Residence.

That center has been running since Tropical Storm Irene and state leaders say it’s outlasted its lifespan.

The new adult facility will be going up where the Woodside Juvenile Rehab Center used to be. Woodside was shut down following court decisions that criticized the facility for being too similar to a jail.

Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders will break ground at 10 a.m. Friday in Colchester.

