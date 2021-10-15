Advertisement

Vermont state leaders to celebrate new mental health facility

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new mental health facility for Vermont is being celebrated Friday as the place to house the state’s juvenile offenders goes away.

A new 16-bed facility is being built to replace the the temporary Middlesex Therapeutic Care Residence.

That center has been running since Tropical Storm Irene and state leaders say it’s outlasted its lifespan.

The new adult facility will be going up where the Woodside Juvenile Rehab Center used to be. Woodside was shut down following court decisions that criticized the facility for being too similar to a jail.

Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders will break ground at 10 a.m. Friday in Colchester.

Related stories:

Plans to replace Woodside, Middlesex Community Residence moving forward

Vt. lawmakers presented with Woodside replacement options

Woodside set to close October 1

Woodside facility unlikely to be used moving forward

Disability Rights Vermont accuses DCF of violating settlement

Juvenile offenders moving back to Woodside

Lawsuit accuses Woodside of harmful practices

Scott looks to lawmakers for Woodside solution

Federal judge orders changes at Vermont juvenile detention center

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bristol Elementary School teachers say last Thursday, two classrooms were forced to relocate to...
Violence, fear at Vt. elementary school as kids in crisis disrupt classes
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
City shutting down Burlington homeless encampment
A Burlington man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a lengthy list of heinous...
Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos
Airsoft gun confiscated
Police confiscate airsoft rifle at Burlington encampment
A homeless encampment on city property in Burlington was raided by police on Wednesday morning.
1 man arrested in drug raid at Burlington homeless encampment

Latest News

A new mental health facility for Vermont is being celebrated Friday as the place to house the...
Vermont state leaders to celebrate new mental health facility
School lockdown generic photo.
Evacuation drill could cause traffic delays in Fairfield
That is shutting down a few roads.
Evacuation drill to cause traffic delays in Fairfield
Turkey photo.
Healthy Living kicks off Thanksgiving meal pre-orders