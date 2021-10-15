Advertisement

Voting begins for Vermont State Parks photo contest

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time to break out your leaf peepers and check out the finalists in a photo contest for Vermont State Parks.

There’s 20 great photos to choose from.

You can vote for your top three favorites until Monday at midnight. Winners will be announced the next day.

Click here to view the finalists and submit your vote.

