Advertisement

Women donors at Dartmouth raising big bucks

(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Women donors at Dartmouth College are proving to be a powerful force when it comes to raising money.

“Getting 100 women to raise $100,000 was a first in higher education,” said Caroline Hribar with the Class of 2000.

But why stop there? As female students walk across the Dartmouth Green, dollars from women continue to roll into the Ivy League college. Now, more than 100 women have each bestowed a gift of $1 million or more to Darmouth’s “The Call to Lead” campaign, totaling $379 million. The fundraising campaign began seven years ago.

“This wasn’t the college responding to something. These were alumni-led initiatives, recognizing that women can and should be stepping up to the plate in a bigger way,” Hribar said.

And when it comes to money, the experts say women have a bigger piece of the pie than ever before. “The transference of wealth to women in this country is growing exponentially,” said Meg Smith, director of the Vermont Women’s Fund. She says by 2030, women across the country are expected to control upwards of $30 trillion in assets. It’s due to a variety of factors including longer life expectancies than men and more high-paying jobs. “Women not only hold a lot of financial wealth themselves but also want to put it towards causes that they really believe in.”

Top Dartmouth donors can designate where they want to contribute. “Some gave to sports, some gave to academics, some gave to the construction of new buildings,” Hribar said. She says generosity from women at the Big Green is nothing new. In fact, women have tended to give more often than men, but now the gifts are coming in greater amounts. “They have long had the skill and the ability and in the case of philanthropy, the resources to give, but they had not been taken seriously by institutions by people who could or would do that.”

The short-term goal at Dartmouth is to build on the success by spreading the model to other groups on campus.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bristol Elementary School teachers say last Thursday, two classrooms were forced to relocate to...
Violence, fear at Vt. elementary school as kids in crisis disrupt classes
A Burlington man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a lengthy list of heinous...
Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
City shutting down Burlington homeless encampment
Airsoft gun confiscated
Police confiscate airsoft rifle at Burlington encampment
A homeless encampment on city property in Burlington was raided by police on Wednesday morning.
1 man arrested in drug raid at Burlington homeless encampment

Latest News

HEALTH
Vermont state leaders break ground on Essex mental health facility
File photo
Vt. schools struggle to implement ‘Test to Stay’ policy
TESTING
Vt. schools struggle to implement ‘Test to Stay’ policy
sdf
Pets with Potential: Meet Teddy Bear
File photo
Analysis: Will UVM Health Network’s plans fix wait time problems?