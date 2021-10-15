Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our warm weather will be on the way out this weekend. A fast moving cold front will sweep through the region on Saturday afternoon and evening, and provide a period of wind and rain. Gusty winds from the south could reach 25 to 35mph from late morning into early afternoon ahead of the front, with about a half inch to up to an inch of rain possible through Saturday night. We’ll briefly top out temperatures in the low 70s on Saturday morning before turning sharply colder by the end of the day.

It will be colder and more unsettled through the early part of next week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday and Monday with scattered afternoon showers. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. We’ll see a bit more sunshine by the middle of next week with temperatures slightly warmer, in the low 60s.

The fall foliage season will likely come to an end this weekend with many areas already past peak. Gusty winds and periods of heavy rain will likely strip a good portion of leaves off the trees, followed by colder temperatures for early next week.

