BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We have had a great run of nice, warm weather to go along with our peak foliage lately, but now we are in for some changes.

Today will be a lot like it was on Thursday - lots of clouds, but also a few, sunny breaks. There could also be a few, widely scattered showers. It will still be warm, though, with temperatures running a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal (normal high for Burlington is now 59°).

Those temperatures will be coming back down to normal levels as we go through the weekend, and the transition could be a bit rough. The action will start tonight with a warm front moving through from SW to NE with rain and possible thunderstorms. There will be a slight lull on Saturday morning, but there will still be a chance for a few showers. Then a sharp cold front will come through during the afternoon & evening from west to east. There will be some pretty good downpours along with possible thunderstorms. 1/2″ to an inch or more of rain could come down fairly quickly as this front comes through in the afternoon & evening.

It will also be quite breezy ahead of the approaching front, with south winds possibly gusting to over 40 mph Saturday morning into the early afternoon.

Once the front goes by, skies will begin to clear out overnight. It will stay fairly clear into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be closer to normal starting on Sunday. The day will begin with some sun, but there will be the chance for a few showers late in the day on Sunday.

A colder pool of air will move in for Monday. There will be some showers, but also a few snowflakes may be flying around on Mt. Mansfield.

Temperatures will slowly bounce back to slightly above normal for the middle of next week. Skies will be partly sunny, but there may be a rogue shower or two on Tuesday.

Take MAX Advantage of the tail end of the peak foliage season today and early Saturday before the wind & rain bring down a lot of those autumn leaves. -Gary

