Burlington’s Out of the Darkness Walk Raises Record Funds

Members of the community walk to raise suicide prevention awareness.
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Record funds raised at Burlington’s Out of the Darkness community walk today.

At this annual event, volunteers take steps to improve mental health and prevent suicide.

Advocates collect donations that pay for research and education to help people in crisis.

And this year, chapter chair Deb Babbie says the Burlington group doubled its goal , bringing in more than 90-thousand-dollars.

“Part of it is I think there’s much more awareness around this I think peoples mental health and things have been really struggling for the last 18 months and its been really really challenging and I think people are thinking there’s not a lot of help in our future and that’s why were here today because there is hope in our future and we want to prevent that,” said Babbie,

Hundreds of cities across the country host these community walks.

Vermont’s next event is November 6th in Brattleboro.

