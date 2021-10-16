The Flynn to host grand reopening, unveil special project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Flynn is gearing up for its grand reopening next Saturday.

The reopening event will be headlines by Beninese superstar and four-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo, who was recently named one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World.”

Kidjo will take the stage with local storytellers, musicians, and DJs as well.

To celebrate everyone being back together, The Flynn is planning to unveil a special project called “A Portrait Without Borders.” It will feature the faces of people in our community.

“When you come back for the grand opening performance on Oct. 23, you can also see you and your full community on the walls and see yourself represented,” said Executive Director Jay Wahl. “And it’s an opportunity for a lot of things. Some people maybe aren’t ready to come back into the theater themselves physically. That’s okay. They can still come join us through this project. And so, any way that The Flynn can lower barriers and access to participation in the arts, that’s what we want to do.”

If you’d like to participate, take a photo of yourself and submit it to The Flynn’s website. The picture will then be transformed into a line drawing by an artist in Britain who is collaborating on this project with The Flynn. Your picture will then be sent to a robot that will stencil the picture on the wall inside the gallery.

Wahl says more than 200 people have already sent in their pictures and there’s plenty of room for more.

You can see the final product at the grand reopening celebration which starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

