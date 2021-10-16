Friday Football Frenzy - Week Seven, Part Two
Scores and highlights from around the state of Vermont
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DIVISION I
Essex 28, BFA - St. Albans 14
Burlington-S. Burlington 35, St. Johnsbury 14
Rutland 43, Colchester 7
Middlebury 24, Mt. Mansfield 6
Hartford 24, Burr and Burton 22
DIVISION II
Spaulding 50, North Country 0
Brattleboro 28, Fair Haven 24
Milton 42, Mt. Abe 40 (OT)
NON-DIVISION
Bellows Falls 39, Springfield 8
