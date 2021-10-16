Advertisement

Friday Football Frenzy - Week Seven, Part Two

Scores and highlights from around the state of Vermont
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DIVISION I

Essex 28, BFA - St. Albans 14

Burlington-S. Burlington 35, St. Johnsbury 14

Rutland 43, Colchester 7

Middlebury 24, Mt. Mansfield 6

Hartford 24, Burr and Burton 22

DIVISION II

Spaulding 50, North Country 0

Brattleboro 28, Fair Haven 24

Milton 42, Mt. Abe 40 (OT)

NON-DIVISION

Bellows Falls 39, Springfield 8

