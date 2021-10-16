New Hampshire officials oppose proposal from Biden Administration

CONCORD, NH (WCAX) - The Biden Administration is making a proposal they think will prevent tax evasion. However, many other officials call it an invasion of privacy.

New Hampshire’s Attorney General, John Formella, along with 19 others, sent a letter to the White House calling the measure “burdensome” and “illegal.”

The proposal would allow the IRS to monitor every bank account with a balance of more than $600.

This doesn’t include specifics of transactions, just the dollar amount going in and out.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu also sent a letter to congress members asking them to oppose the proposal.

Sununu calls the proposal a violation of privacy.

