Advertisement

Phish helps fund program to teach kids music

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids looking to learn how to play an instrument now get a shot to do it for free, thanks to funding through the band Phish!

The Learning to Fly program is back for a second year.

It was created by the Friends for A_Dog Foundation and the Burlington Music Dojo.

The organizations got $20,000 from foundations under the rock band Phish.

‘Learning to Fly’ funds music lessons for sixth through twelfth graders, and helps them get instruments.

The deadline to apply for 2022 is fast approaching. Young people have until October 29th to get them in.

More than 20 kids will be selected over four years.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Burlington man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a lengthy list of heinous...
Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos
Bristol Elementary School teachers say last Thursday, two classrooms were forced to relocate to...
Violence, fear at Vt. elementary school as kids in crisis disrupt classes
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
City shutting down Burlington homeless encampment
Airsoft gun confiscated
Police confiscate airsoft rifle at Burlington encampment
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
New Hampshire officials oppose proposal from Biden Administration
Half-time drag ball
SeaWolves host amateur drag show during half-time
100 Margaret in Plattsburgh
Plattsburgh group continues conversation regarding mental health
DONORS
Women donors at Dartmouth raising big bucks