Phish helps fund program to teach kids music

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids looking to learn how to play an instrument now get a shot to do it for free, thanks to funding through the band Phish!

The Learning to Fly program is back for a second year.

It was created by the Friends for A_Dog Foundation and the Burlington Music Dojo.

The organizations got $20,000 from foundations under the rock band Phish.

‘Learning to Fly’ funds music lessons for sixth through twelfth graders, and helps them get instruments.

The deadline to apply for 2022 is fast approaching. Young people have until October 29th to get them in.

More than 20 kids will be selected over four years.

