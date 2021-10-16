Plattsburgh group continues conversation regarding mental health

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A group in Plattsburgh wants to keep the conversations around mental health going.

This Sunday, 100 Margaret in Plattsburgh will open up to the community to raise awareness.

People will be able to share their stories of dealing with mental health if they feel comfortable to do so.

There will also be art for sale and caricatures on site with the proceeds going to a mental health organization.

100 Margaret founder, Joe Ferris, said it’s important to have these talks. “I want these mental health awareness events because it gives people a chance to express themselves and not feel alone in their struggles,” he said.

There will be counselors there to offer education and resources.

The event starts at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.