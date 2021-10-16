Advertisement

Refurbished motorcars take trek on Vermont’s train tracks

Rail enthusiasts lined up along the tracks in Barnet.
Rail enthusiasts lined up along the tracks in Barnet.(wcax)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNET, Vt. (WCAX) - A 200-mile train trek from White River Junction to Newport, but it’s not your average railroad ride. Dozens of revitalized motorcars took to the tracks Saturday and will continue their journey Sunday.

“This is the way we like to see the United States,” said Dale Birx of Assumption, Illinois.

Dale Birx traveled all the way to Vermont from Illinois to experience the state via his motorcar, which is more than five decades old.

This is how these rail enthusiasts check out new systems -- by hopping in a motorcar. This trek is a collaboration between the Vermont Rail System and the New England Rail Excursions, or ‘NEREX’ for short.

This is the first trip since COVID but the organization’s fourth in total.

Some folks from across the country are seeing the Green Mountain State for the first time. Others hail from right down the road.

“See nature, see Vermont, and I’m near railroads... it can’t get any better than that,” said John Marcotte of Williston.

Saturday he took his second ride in his newly refurbished motorcar. He says trains have always been a passion of his, and seeing Vermont along the Connecticut River and over bridge crossings is a spectacular way to enjoy his hobby.

“It’s a great reason for us to get off the couch and go do things,” said Marcotte.

No two motorcars are the same. Many were created in the 1940s and earlier but have since been revitalized to keep up with technology, while still maintaining their own individual uniqueness.

“Mostly they don’t run when we get them, and they’re in really bad shape, but we restore the cars, restore the engine, get them operating again, and then we legally set on the rails,” said Excursion Coordinator Thomas Sopchak.

Sopchak says refurbishing the vehicles is part of the process, and people enjoy tinkering with the cars to get them ready for the rail.

“It took us a year and a half to get it to look how it does now, and we were off and running,” said Birx.

“We used the pieces, which were all rusted and corroded, to create new pieces out of new metal, and then we built the car up from there. I made modifications,” said Mike Heaton of Chester, New Hampshire.

The 45-motorcar parade will stop overnight in Newport and will turn back around and return to White River Junction Sunday, completing the more than 200-mile journey going no more than 25 mph.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Burlington man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a lengthy list of heinous...
Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos
File photo
Vt. schools struggle to implement ‘Test to Stay’ policy
Governor Phil Scott and Vt. officials breaking ground on new mental health treatment facility...
Vermont state leaders break ground on Essex mental health facility
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
Felon staying at Burlington encampment faces federal weapons charges

Latest News

North Hero
Volunteering to benefit turtles on Vermont beaches
Burlington
Burlington’s Out of the Darkness Walk Raises Record Funds
Rail fans lined up in Barnet.
Refurbished Motorcars Trek Up the State
Members of the community walk to raise suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
Burlington’s Out of the Darkness Walk breaks fundraising record