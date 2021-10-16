Advertisement

SeaWolves host amateur drag show during half-time

Half-time drag ball
Half-time drag ball(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski’s football team, the team hosted their first annual drag ball.

The SeaWolves decided to do this as a way to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

This is the first time the schools have put on an event like this one.

Those going to Friday’s game were encouraged to wear rainbow colors.

The school’s athletic directors said in a statement they wanted to “uplift the voices of a too-often marginalized community.”

