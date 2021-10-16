VYOA performing live for first time since early 2020

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - After 20 months, the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association is performing live for the first time since the pandemic began.

Mark Alpizar, the music director of the VYOA, says their last live performance was in February 2020. He says the group has performed since then, but it was over a live stream.

Alpizar says the 210 kids in the VYOA have been rehearsing for the past few months to prepare for the season premiere and they are thrilled to perform in front of a live audience again.

“They couldn’t be more excited. I feel like last year, they were very, very appreciative for the opportunity to still be making music in some way, shape or form,” Alpizar said. “But now that we have live audiences coming back and now that we have the big 75+ Vermont Youth Orchestra together, they are so ready to make music as a whole like they remember from a few years ago.”

The VYOA will be performing at Spruce Peak Performing Arts on Sunday at 3 p.m.

