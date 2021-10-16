Advertisement

VYOA performing live for first time since early 2020

By Erin Brown
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - After 20 months, the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association is performing live for the first time since the pandemic began.

Mark Alpizar, the music director of the VYOA, says their last live performance was in February 2020. He says the group has performed since then, but it was over a live stream.

Alpizar says the 210 kids in the VYOA have been rehearsing for the past few months to prepare for the season premiere and they are thrilled to perform in front of a live audience again.

“They couldn’t be more excited. I feel like last year, they were very, very appreciative for the opportunity to still be making music in some way, shape or form,” Alpizar said. “But now that we have live audiences coming back and now that we have the big 75+ Vermont Youth Orchestra together, they are so ready to make music as a whole like they remember from a few years ago.”

The VYOA will be performing at Spruce Peak Performing Arts on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Burlington man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a lengthy list of heinous...
Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
Felon staying at Burlington encampment faces federal weapons charges
Governor Phil Scott and Vt. officials breaking ground on new mental health treatment facility...
Vermont state leaders break ground on Essex mental health facility
The ongoing bus driver shortage could be a roadblock to getting your kids to school. - File photo
What’s the solution to school bus driver shortage?

Latest News

The Flynn to host grand reopening, unveil special project
The Flynn to host grand reopening, unveil special project
Events to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Oct. 16
Suicide prevention and awareness walk happening in Burlington, Vermont.
Out of the Darkness Community Walk
What to do Saturday, Oct. 16