What to do Saturday, Oct. 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Oct. 16. Rulfs Orchard events have been canceled due to forecasted rain, thunderstorms, and winds.

Rulfs Orchard will be hosting a pumpkin launching contest Saturday, Oct. 16. Starting at 10 a.m. pumpkins will be flying through the air. Each pumpkin will cost $10 to launch. The pumpkins will be sold on a first come first serve basis. If your pumpkin hits a target, you win. This event will take place on a field that runs along the telegraph road in Peru, New York. The prize will be a donut and a t-shirt.

Stowe Trails and Vermont Adaptive have partnered up for the opening of Stowe’s first naturally surfaced adaptive mountain bike trail.

The unveiling of the adaptive demo and trail will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. The event will take place at Cady Hill. Participants will get the chance to explore the new trail and operate a demo bike. Demos will be available until 2 p.m., but the trail will be open until 4 p.m. Saturday. Guest can also expect there to be a raffle. The money will support the increase of trail and recreation accessibility. Raffle winners will be announced by the end of the event.

Rulfs Orchard will be hosting a second fall fun event Saturday, Oct. 16.

Starting at 4 p.m. Rulfs Orchard will host a flashlight corn maze. Where guests can experience what it’s like to do a corn maze in the dark. The event will go on until 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased at least an hour before closing time.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting the “Out of the darkness walk” Saturday, Oct. 16. The event will start at 9 a.m. and will go on until noon. The walk is taking place at Battery Park in Burlington, Vermont. The AFSP says the walk is a “journey of remembrance, hope, and support.” The walk also serves to unite people in the community, as well as acknowledge the ways suicide and mental illness can affect people. Registration is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted until Dec. 31st.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.