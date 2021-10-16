Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Oct. 16

By Kayla Martin
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Oct. 16. Rulfs Orchard events have been canceled due to forecasted rain, thunderstorms, and winds.

Stowe Trails and Vermont Adaptive have partnered up for the opening of Stowe’s first naturally surfaced adaptive mountain bike trail.

The unveiling of the adaptive demo and trail will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. The event will take place at Cady Hill. Participants will get the chance to explore the new trail and operate a demo bike. Demos will be available until 2 p.m., but the trail will be open until 4 p.m. Saturday. Guest can also expect there to be a raffle. The money will support the increase of trail and recreation accessibility. Raffle winners will be announced by the end of the event.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting the “Out of the darkness walk” Saturday, Oct. 16. The event will start at 9 a.m. and will go on until noon. The walk is taking place at Battery Park in Burlington, Vermont. The AFSP says the walk is a “journey of remembrance, hope, and support.” The walk also serves to unite people in the community, as well as acknowledge the ways suicide and mental illness can affect people. Registration is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted until Dec. 31st.

What to do Saturday, Oct. 16