Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy weekend, everyone! What a day of wild weather it has been. All of that warm, dry weather - along with peak foliage - has really been spoiling us lately. But now it’s back to reality as a cold front is in the process of changing our weather back to more typical temperatures for mid-October.

As the colder air has been moving in, it has been accompanied by heavy downpours and strong, gusty winds. There will still be a bit more of this wet & windy weather through the evening hours, but then things will be settling down.

The second half of the weekend will be quieter, but cooler. There will be some sunshine, but also a few lingering showers - nothing like the downpours we had today, though.

There will still be unsettled weather on Monday with scattered showers. In fact, there could even be a few flurries at the higher mountain peaks! But, it’s that time of year.

Temperatures will slowly recover as we go through the week. Most of the rest of the week will feature partly sunny skies, but there may be a few showers roaming around from time to time, especially later in the week.

The rain & wind took plenty of leaves off the trees today, but there is still lots of color out there, especially in the Champlain Valley and in our southern counties. Take MAX Advantage of the fine fall weather this upcoming week to catch nature’s color show, before it all comes to end . . . too soon, as always. -Gary

