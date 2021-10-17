Advertisement

Down Syndrome Awareness Month: Advocating for inclusion & acceptance

By Erin Brown
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. The goal is to learn more about the condition, celebrate people who are born with it, and advocate for acceptance and inclusion.

Our Erin Brown spoke with Lisa DeNatale, a co-founder of the Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group, to talk about Down syndrome, the misunderstandings about it and people who are born with it, and the work the Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group does to support people with Down syndrome and their families.

Watch the video for the full interview.

