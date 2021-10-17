Hanover unveils state’s largest municipal solar array

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - New solar arrays in Hanover are expected to generate enough electricity to meet nearly 100% of the town’s municipal electricity needs through group metering.

The town unveiled two adjacent ground-mounted arrays consisting of more than 4,000 panels on Thursday. They were installed by Enfield-based ReVision Energy, which said the project is the largest single-site municipal solar array in New Hampshire.

The purchase agreement will allow the town to acquire clean electricity at below-market rates for five years and then acquire the solar arrays as a long-term clean energy endowment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.