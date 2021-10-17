Advertisement

Hanover unveils state’s largest municipal solar array

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - New solar arrays in Hanover are expected to generate enough electricity to meet nearly 100% of the town’s municipal electricity needs through group metering.

The town unveiled two adjacent ground-mounted arrays consisting of more than 4,000 panels on Thursday. They were installed by Enfield-based ReVision Energy, which said the project is the largest single-site municipal solar array in New Hampshire.

The purchase agreement will allow the town to acquire clean electricity at below-market rates for five years and then acquire the solar arrays as a long-term clean energy endowment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Burlington man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a lengthy list of heinous...
Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos
File photo
Vt. schools struggle to implement ‘Test to Stay’ policy
Governor Phil Scott and Vt. officials breaking ground on new mental health treatment facility...
Vermont state leaders break ground on Essex mental health facility
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
Felon staying at Burlington encampment faces federal weapons charges

Latest News

Safety concerns have led Burlington businesses to speak out.
Burlington businesses demand answers to public safety concerns
Burlington businesses want answers to public safety
North Hero State Park
Volunteers support threatened turtle species with beach cleanup
North Hero
Volunteering to benefit turtles on Vermont beaches
Burlington
Burlington’s Out of the Darkness Walk Raises Record Funds