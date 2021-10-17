Looking ahead: Week of Oct. 18

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what is happening in our region the week of Oct. 18.

The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will hold its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 18. the meeting will be open to the public. Participants can attend the meeting either in-person or online. Participants can also expect Nuclear Regulatory Commission representatives to speak at the meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. and go on until 2 p.m.

New Hampshire small business owners can expect Congresswoman Annie Kuster to visit the Granite state Monday, Oct. 18. Kuster will visit the state to hear the challenges that small business owners are currently facing. This visit is part of the nationwide Goldman Sachs “Road to Recovery Tour.” Goldman Sachs recently released a new survey that shows 80 percent of small businesses say workforce challenges are hurting their bottom line.

The Vermont College Symposium is back and will happen on Tuesday, Oct. 19

Campus faculty and staff are invited to a lecture that discusses caring for those who use drugs. The goal of the talk is to save lives and improve users’ quality of life. The event will take place online from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The cost of attendance will be $25.

The Village of Saranac Lake Housing Work Group will host a roundtable discussion with realtors and developers Thursday, Oct. 21. The group is currently seeking feedback from renters and homeowners about the draft housing strategic plan. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.

