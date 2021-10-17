Police investigating multiple suspected arsons in Windham County

MARLBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Another suspected arson in Windham County Friday, this time, a building is damaged in Marlboro.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 8 p.m. Friday near Town Hill Road and Vermont Route 9.

Police say the single-story wooden building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

First responders managed to save the structure, but it sustained some fire, heat, smoke, and water damage.

Police say the cause is under investigation, but they believe a person is behind it.

The Arson Tip Award program is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

This incident comes as police continue to investigate multiple fires in the area that were lit over the course of a couple weeks.

Last Saturday, a Putney auto shop sustained significant damage from a suspicious fire. The Saturday before that, a home was destroyed on Shag Bark Road in Putney, also a possible arson.

This weekend, Windham County Sheriff’s deputies are driving around Putney and Westminster at night with non-flashing blue lights to help deter criminal activity.

Police say they can’t say yet if the fires are connected.

Related Stories:

Putney and Westminster to see blue light patrols

Putney auto shop fire now considered suspicious

Police investigate suspected arson in Putney

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.