Waterford driver shot off the road, police searching for suspect

WATERFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was shot off the road in Waterford Friday, totaling his car. Police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger.

Police say at about 11:45 p.m. Robert Yount, 36, crashed his jeep. He says he saw an apparent deer jacker who was shining their headlights on a field off Duck Pond Road, pointing a rifle through the window of an older-style pickup truck.

Police say Yount followed the offenders for about five miles, when a passenger in the truck shot towards Yount’s jeep.

The bullet hit Yount’s windshield, and he wrecked his car in a ditch.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please reach out to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks at (802)-748-3111.

