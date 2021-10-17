Advertisement

Waterford driver shot off the road, police searching for suspect

A Waterford man is shot off the road while allegedly attempting to stop suspected deer jackers.
A Waterford man is shot off the road while allegedly attempting to stop suspected deer jackers.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was shot off the road in Waterford Friday, totaling his car. Police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger.

Police say at about 11:45 p.m. Robert Yount, 36, crashed his jeep. He says he saw an apparent deer jacker who was shining their headlights on a field off Duck Pond Road, pointing a rifle through the window of an older-style pickup truck.

Police say Yount followed the offenders for about five miles, when a passenger in the truck shot towards Yount’s jeep.

The bullet hit Yount’s windshield, and he wrecked his car in a ditch.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please reach out to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks at (802)-748-3111.

