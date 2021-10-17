Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Oct. 17

By Kayla Martin
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region Sunday, Oct. 17.

The Echo Leahy Center will be hosting a special event for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing difficulties. This includes anyone with autism or those who have any developmental disabilities.

Between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., the museum’s lighting and sounds will be adjusted, allowing visitors to enjoy the museum in a calm environment. Echo will also provide backpacks filled with sensory devices during the visit.

The museum will be closed to the general public during these hours.

__

The Burlington Bridal Show is back in town. The DoubleTree by Hilton will be hosting the event from noon to 3 p.m.

Anyone looking to plan a wedding can stop by to meet wedding professionals like bakers and photographers. Attendees will get the chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes and one lucky couple will win an 8-day condo honeymoon stay.

Tickets will cost $10. Participants can register for the show online.

__

Fall Family Fun Day is an event the whole family can enjoy.

The event will take place at the Vermont Granite Museum from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Participants can expect there to be pumpkin bowling, campfire cooking, mini hikes, and more.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. schools struggle to implement ‘Test to Stay’ policy
File photo
Where will South End encampment residents move?
Safety concerns have led Burlington businesses to speak out.
Burlington businesses demand answers to public safety concerns
GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction-File photo
GlobalFoundries seeks to cut the cord with Green Mtn. Power
Half-time drag ball
SeaWolves host amateur drag show during half-time

Latest News

Scores and highlights from around the area
H.S. Football for Saturday, October 16th
Folks walk in Battery Park to show support for the Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group.
Down Syndrome Awareness Month: Advocating for inclusion & acceptance
Looking ahead: Week of Oct. 18
What to do Sunday, Oct. 17