What to do Sunday, Oct. 17

The Echo Leahy Center will be hosting a special event for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing difficulties. This includes anyone with autism or those who have any developmental disabilities.

Between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., the museum’s lighting and sounds will be adjusted, allowing visitors to enjoy the museum in a calm environment. Echo will also provide backpacks filled with sensory devices during the visit.

The museum will be closed to the general public during these hours.

The Burlington Bridal Show is back in town. The DoubleTree by Hilton will be hosting the event from noon to 3 p.m.

Anyone looking to plan a wedding can stop by to meet wedding professionals like bakers and photographers. Attendees will get the chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes and one lucky couple will win an 8-day condo honeymoon stay.

Tickets will cost $10. Participants can register for the show online.

Fall Family Fun Day is an event the whole family can enjoy.

The event will take place at the Vermont Granite Museum from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Participants can expect there to be pumpkin bowling, campfire cooking, mini hikes, and more.

