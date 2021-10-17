Advertisement

YCQM OCT. 17, 2021

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, hospitals in the UVM Health network need workers. Is a new hospital plan the prescription to the problem? Also, are your utility bills overdue? There’s money available to pay them off but you have to act now. We’ll share the details. And officials are saying the Canadian border will finally open. Canadians can soon cross into our region again.

Guests: Steve Costello of Green Mountian Power, Chris Kirkey from SUNY Plattsburgh, and Mike Fisher - Vermont Legal Aid Chief health care advocate.

HOST: Darren Perron

