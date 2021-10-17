BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be much quieter than Saturday, but also cooler. A trough will bring scattered afternoon showers, but no thunderstorms are expected. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s...where we should be for this time of year. A second trough will come though tonight and Monday, and that will bring scattered valley showers and mountain snow showers. Monday will be raw and chilly, with highs only in the 40s. Dress warmly.

The middle of the week is looking good with a warmup, but not like the warm days we’ve had. Tuesday through Thursday will be partly sunny, with a few showers north on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s Tuesday, then near 60 Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Showers are expected Friday, then Saturday will be dry and cooler. It will certainly be feeling like mid fall in the coming days.

