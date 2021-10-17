Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall is definitely in the air now. Monday will be a chilly start to the week, with highs only in the 40s. A few spots may hit 50 degrees, like Burlington. A second trough will touch off a few valley showers and mountain snow showers, but that’s about it. An isolated shower is possible in the Northeast Kingdom Tuesday, otherwise it will be partly sunny and warmer.

It will warm up during the middle of the week, but not like the warm weather we’ve recently had. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will reach the low 60s. Lows will be in the 40s. Showers will begin to catch up to us Thursday afternoon, and continue overnight and into Friday.

Next weekend is looking quiet, with possibly the coldest air so far this season. Highs will only be in the 40s, with lows at or below freezing, possibly the Burlington area for the first time this season.

