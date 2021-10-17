Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Strong thunderstorms caused scattered wind damage Saturday, especially in and around the Champlain Valley. This was due to a strong cold front, which has put an end to the unseasonably warm weather we’ve been spoiled with. Sunday will have some morning sunshine, then clouds will increase as a trailing trough brings scattered afternoon showers. It will be noticeably cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 50s (where we should be for mid-October). Another trough will arrive Monday with even colder air. Highs will be mainly in the 40s. Showers are expected, and it will be cold enough for some snow showers in the mountains.

A few showers will linger into Tuesday, with slightly warmer temperatures. Wednesday and Thursday are looking decent, with warmer temperatures, though not like what we’ve had. Showers are expected Friday. This will be followed by another surge of chilly air for Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Burlington man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a lengthy list of heinous...
Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos
File photo
Vt. schools struggle to implement ‘Test to Stay’ policy
Governor Phil Scott and Vt. officials breaking ground on new mental health treatment facility...
Vermont state leaders break ground on Essex mental health facility
Maura Murray
Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
Felon staying at Burlington encampment faces federal weapons charges

Latest News

wx
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast