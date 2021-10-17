BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Strong thunderstorms caused scattered wind damage Saturday, especially in and around the Champlain Valley. This was due to a strong cold front, which has put an end to the unseasonably warm weather we’ve been spoiled with. Sunday will have some morning sunshine, then clouds will increase as a trailing trough brings scattered afternoon showers. It will be noticeably cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 50s (where we should be for mid-October). Another trough will arrive Monday with even colder air. Highs will be mainly in the 40s. Showers are expected, and it will be cold enough for some snow showers in the mountains.

A few showers will linger into Tuesday, with slightly warmer temperatures. Wednesday and Thursday are looking decent, with warmer temperatures, though not like what we’ve had. Showers are expected Friday. This will be followed by another surge of chilly air for Saturday.

