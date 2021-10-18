Advertisement

Analysis: What is significance of FDA’s first e-cigarette authorization?

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a long-awaited decision, the FDA last week approved the U.S. sales of certain e-cigarettes in the name of health.

It authorized the marketing of three products from RJ Reynolds that fall under the Vuse brand. The federal agency said the benefit to adults trying to quit smoking outweighs the risk of teenagers becoming hooked.

Darren Perron spoke with Ari Kirshenbaum, a Saint Michael’s College psychology professor who has studied the effects and risks of e-cigarettes.

