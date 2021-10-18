Another Burlington business calling for increased safety measures

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As public safety concerns escalate downtown, another Burlington business is joining the call for action.

The owner of Queen City Ghostwalk, Thea Lewis, says while leading a tour Saturday night, the group of 40 people, including young children, was harassed by a man waving his fists and swearing.

Lewis sent a letter detailing her ordeal to city leaders.

Lewis has led tours of the downtown area for more than a decade. Lewis says she and her guests have been heckled, threatened, and nearly assaulted on many occasions.

But, she says the situation in Burlington is worse now than it’s been in years.

“They are commenting while I’m checking them in at Court House Plaza. It’s gotten out of hand. It’s a real safety issue for me,” Lewis explained. “I don’t enjoy running the gauntlet from the last story on my tour to get to my car. It’s just not something I want to engage in.”

The tours that Lewis leads in Burlington feature Vermonters and tourists. She adds one person on her Saturday night tour said, “See? This is why I don’t come downtown.”

The letter sent by Lewis comes just days after 16 local businesses signed onto a similar plea to city leaders, saying they need protection immediately.

