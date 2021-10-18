Arrests made in investigation into missing 5-year-old NH boy

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say the mother of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who hasn’t been seen in six months and a man who was with her were arrested in New York.

The charges were witness tampering and child endangerment. The search for the child continues. Warrants had been issued for Elijah Lewis’ mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and Joseph Stapf. The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says New York City transit officers arrested them Sunday in the Bronx. Both were awaiting arraignment in the Bronx.

New Hampshire’s Division for Children Youth and Families notified police on Thursday that Elijah was missing.

