Brookfield driver identified in fatal pedestrian collision

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a woman who was found unconscious on a road and later died at a hospital was hit by a car.

Troopers said 44-year-old Brenda Flint was found unconscious on the road in Brookfield at about 11 a.m. Friday. They reported finding vehicle parts nearby. Flint was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center where she later died.

Police later located a vehicle with damage to the driver’s side headlight and windshield. The driver has been identified as Elizabeth Templeton, 77, of Brookfield.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

