Brookfield driver identified in fatal pedestrian collision

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a woman who was found unconscious on a road and later died at a hospital was hit by a car.

Troopers said 44-year-old Brenda Flint was found unconscious on the road in Brookfield at about 11 a.m. Friday. They reported finding vehicle parts nearby. Flint was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center where she later died.

Police later located a vehicle with damage to the driver’s side headlight and windshield. The driver has been identified as Elizabeth Templeton, 77, of Brookfield.

Police are still investigating.

