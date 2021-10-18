Claremont man killed in motorcycle crash

UNITY, N.H. (WCAX) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash over the weekend.

New Hampshire State Police say it happened in the town of Unity on the 2nd New Hampshire Turnpike around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers believe 50-year-old John Wittemann of Claremont was going too fast and didn’t make a curve in the road.

He was the only person involved in the crash and died at the scene.

