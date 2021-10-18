Advertisement

Colchester house decorates big for Halloween

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s spooky season, and one family in Colchester is taking it to the next level.

The Colchester homeowners have added to their annual display of Halloween characters, lights, and other decorations this year. It’s outdone itself again with lots of small details.

You’ll need to walk or drive past the house on Williams Road a couple times to see them all.

It's spooky season, and one family in Colchester is taking it to the next level.
