Festival celebrates Vermont beauty, history

MONKTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A time to appreciate the land that makes Vermont the Green Mountain State -- that’s what Perennial Harvest Days are all about. It’s a month-long series of events in the Champlain Valley that celebrates food, education, health, wellbeing, arts, and tradition.

At Sunday’s event in Monkton, hundreds of Vermonters gathered to listen to poems and music, see a magic show, and discuss regenerative agriculture. Organizers say this annual event is especially impactful this year after a long 18 months of the pandemic.

“I think we’ve all come to this realization how much we need community and how much we need connection, and an event like this is able to bring people together in a really positive way,” said Matthew Schlein of Willow Well Foundation, which hosted the event. “I think we as Vermonters, we feel a particular tie to the landscape, and before we all hunker down before winter comes, it’s important to poke our heads out of our dens and celebrate where we live.”

The final Perennial Harvest Day will be on Friday, Oct. 22 at Middlebury College.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.