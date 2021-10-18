Advertisement

Hassan: Send COVID test supplies to areas with most need

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan says she’s hearing from New Hampshire residents who have been unable to access timely COVID-19 testing, so she’s encouraging the Biden administration to ensure that testing supplies are going to areas with the highest need.

Hassan said in a letter to Health Secretary Xavier Becerra that one family waited for nearly two weeks to get their daughter’s test results back, so she had to stay home from school the entire time.

She said another parent visited six different pharmacies in search of an at-home COVID-19 antigen test. 

