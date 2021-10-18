More pharmacies getting COVID/flu analyzers

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.(WCAX) - Pharmacies in New York’s north country are making it easier to find out if you have COVID or the flu.

Condo Pharmacy in Plattsburgh can do two tests in one visit. They were the first in the region to get a rapid PCR analyzer, where one swab tests for both COVID and the flu.

The pharmacy’s Steve Moore says the process is the same as getting a single COVID test. They process the sample in-house and usually get same-day results. He says they hope it helps alleviate the stress on the health care system during flu season.

“Do we need to send patients to the doctor’s office right now for flue tests? Probably not the best use of their time. Do we need to send patients to the hospital for these types of tests? Probably not the best use of their time given their census right now. They have the times where if we can do it in the community and we can do it safely and effectively, it makes sense for us to do them here,” Moore said

He says as the flu season ramps up, more and more pharmacies are getting the analyzers.

