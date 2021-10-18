NH driver charged with reckless conduct in car-pickup collision

STODDARD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say a driver has been charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon after his car collided with a pickup truck on a road in Stoddard.

Troopers said the eastbound car crossed the center line on Route 9, crashing into the truck on Saturday afternoon. Before the crash, witnesses said the car seemed to be traveling erratically. Police said both vehicles sustained serious damage, but there were no serious injuries.

Gregg Stockman, 42, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. A phone number couldn’t be found for him, and it wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

