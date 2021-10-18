Advertisement

NH groups ask for remote public access to Legislature in 2022

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A group of 25 health providers and advocacy organizations is asking New Hampshire legislative leaders to once again allow remote public access to the Legislature during the upcoming 2022 session.

“As you often remind us, the State House is the people’s house, and public input and the right to know are critical components of New Hampshire’s legislative process,” the organizations wrote in a letter sent Monday to House Speaker Sherman Packard and Senate President Chuck Morse.

“Yet, with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging throughout our state, individuals would have to put their own health, and that of their families, friends, neighbors, and communities, at risk in order to attend and testify in-person at legislative committee hearings, meetings, and sessions.”

The groups said the last legislative session showed videoconferencing “effectively provides safe and secure access to legislative proceedings to citizens, health care providers and advocates all across New Hampshire.”

Among the signers of the letter are the Disability Rights Center-N.H.; NAMI New Hampshire (the National Alliance on Mental Illness); New Futures; New Hampshire Legal Assistance; the New Hampshire Medical Society; and the New Hampshire Public Health Association.

Messages seeking comment were sent to Packard and Morse.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Rail enthusiasts lined up along the tracks in Barnet.
Refurbished railway motorcars take trek on Vermont tracks
A Waterford man is shot off the road while allegedly attempting to stop suspected deer jackers.
Police: Waterford driver shot at following deer jacking incident
Burlington
Burlington businesses demand answers to public safety concerns
Queen City Ghostwalk
Another Burlington business calling for increased safety measures
The residents of the South End homeless encampment received notice on Thursday that they'd need...
Protesters stand in solidarity with Burlington homeless encampment

Latest News

File photo
Underhill recall seeks to remove selectman
File
Canada eases testing requirements for short-term visitors to US
File photo
Vermont uses COVID relief money to help child care providers
Elijah Lewis
Arrests made in investigation into missing 5-year-old NH boy